General Contractor: Edge Development, Portland, David Didier director of construction
Architect: 541 Architecture of Bend, Portland
Details: Located off Reed Market and east of 3rd Street, Edge Development is building five apartment buildings, three stories each, to house a total of 48 garden style apartments that include two bedrooms and two baths. Central heating and air conditioning included.
Apartments are 970 square feet and will rent for $2,200.00 a month. Parking will be available for an average of 1.5 cars. There are view of the irrgaton canal for some of the apartments.
Dave Didier, director of construction for Edge, said this is the company’s first foray into the Bend market, but others are planned in the future as well as partnerships with other developments.
The company has been in existence since 2001, and develops a broad range of commercial, multi-family and residential properties, often in underserved markets. Projects across the Portland metro area include non-traditional mixed-use developments, ground-up commercial construction and residential infill that’s added new single- and multi-family homes to existing neighborhoods.
The site is being framed out and the usual heating, plumbing and electric trades will be on site next year. It is expected to be completed in August 2023.
