When I began my journalistic career, the choices for news were still simple — newspapers, network television and/or radio. The internet was in its infancy. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter did not exist, and Fox News had yet to hit the airwaves.
Print journalism was my chosen media because of its rich history in disseminating balanced, reality-based information. Our standards remain the same as we’ve transitioned to a predominantly digital format.
Social media, cable news, podcasts and blogs changed the world’s news landscape, making it difficult for many people to distinguish between fact and opinion, real news and fake news. The evolution of those platforms also forced journalists to confront the reality that readers could choose individualized news that more directly spoke to their lifestyle.
And we learned.
Readers are the lifeblood of the news industry. Editors and reporters are charged with delivering stories for and about your community to empower your daily lives. Journalists have made those news and information choices for decades by using their training and experience and putting themselves in the shoes of potential readers.
We want to adapt that method to reflect more of what readers want to know.
The Bulletin recently asked readers to engage in our news process by querying you on what information you wanted to know about Central Oregon’s child care shortage. You spoke, and we used the responses to shape our coverage.
Now, we’re asking you to take a survey so we can use your input on a broader scale with our daily content. We want to know about your concerns and passions. How do you engage with the news? What are we missing? What do we write about too much? Do you want more information about businesses? Health? Criminal justice? The arts?
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
