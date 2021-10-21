The west section of McKenzie Pass Highway, near the state Highway 126 junction to the Dee Wright Observatory, will close at 10 a.m. Thursday due to expected snowfall, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure will be in place from milepost 62, about 7 miles east of the Highway 126 junction, to milepost 72, near the observatory.
Travel on the east side of the highway will remain open from Sisters to the observatory. The entire highway is expected to close Monday, Nov. 1. It may close sooner depending on snowfall, according to the state transportation department.
“It really has to do with snowfall and snow plow resources,” said ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey.
The highway, also called state Highway 242, will reopen in late spring or summer 2022, depending on road conditions following the winter season.
The 37-mile scenic route, with a summit at 5,325-feet elevation, traditionally closes in mid-November when snow starts to accumulate and it becomes difficult for crews to remove the snow.
The earliest closure of the highway was Oct. 18, 1996. The latest closure was Jan. 10, 1939, ODOT records show.
The highway usually opens in June and averages about 350 vehicles per day. The road’s shortest season was in 1999, when it was only open 90 days, beating the previous record of 120 days set in 1979, according to the records.
McKenzie Pass was the main route between Eugene and Bend, but became a seasonal highway in 1962, when construction finished on state Highway 126.
