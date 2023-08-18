Bedrock Fire

Firefighters support one another while mopping up in deep ash on steep terrain on the Bedrock Fire in this photo posted Thursday to InciWeb. 

 InciWeb

Four fires continued to burn west of the Cascades on Friday and send smoke into Central Oregon.

Three of the fires were burning in the Willamette National Forest, while the fourth was just east of the forest boundary. The largest, the Bedrock Fire, had burned more than 28,200 acres as of Friday afternoon and was 25% contained, according to InciWeb. More than 1,000 people are working on the fire, which started July 22 about 10 miles east of Lowell, according to the report. 

Three wildfires continue to burn in the Willamette National Forest and send smoke into Bend. A fourth fire is burning just west of the forest. 
