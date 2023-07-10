"It's like living in a developing nation; you never know when your water is going to go out," said John Blankfort, who lives in west Bend near Shevlin Park.
Blankfort is one of many residents who have been experiencing problems off-and-on with the neighborhood's water company, Sun Country Water, for more than a decade. The company is a privately owned, community water system that provides water service to approximately 110 customers in Bend.
Issues cited by residents and the Public Utilities Commission of Oregon include failure to file a general rate case, a failure to accurately bill customers, and general miscommunication. It is important for companies to file a general rate case to avoid unfair billing of customers, which residents like Blankfort are now complaining of.
It all came to a head on June 12, when Blankfort says a fire hydrant started leaking.
"In the last 3+ weeks the company has refused to fix it and government regulators have been unable to get the company to comply," Blankfort alleged in an email on July 7. "Residents are now running out of water."
According to Blankfort, the water supply is pumped up from a reservoir and is not monitored or timed to shut off at the correct time. While he lives at a lower elevation and therefore his supply is usually dependable, he said, folks at higher elevations face outages often.
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has two open cases involving Sun Country on its docket, with one regarding financial penalties for mishandling billing practices, and the second concerning the company's $40,000 owed in utility taxes to Deschutes County.
In testimony on May 26, Russ Beitzel, a senior utility analyst for the Public Utilities Commission, explained that Sun Country Water filed a request for rate revisions in August 2022 asking to increase its rate from $37.50 per month to $63.50, 50 and the usage rate from $1 per cubic foot to $2 per cubic foot. This proposed rate increase would have exceeded the maximum rate threshold of $45 established by the commission.
"Subsequently, 60 out of 110 (Sun Country Water) customers petitioned the Commission to assert rate regulation of" Sun Country Water, Beitzel said in his testimony.
Sun Country had 90 days to file a general rate case, a deadline that expired on March 1, 2023.
Now, the Public Utilities Commission will consider financial penalties for the company's noncompliance and could initiate an investigation into the appointment of a regent to step in and temporarily operate the water company.
Beitzel also reported that commission staff has received numerous complaints from Sun Country customers about late, missing or inaccurate bills.
"This recent spate of complaints is not new," Beitzel continued in his testimony. "Staff has been receiving similar complaints off and on for over a decade."
The overall financial health of Sun Country Water is of considerable concern to the utilities commission as well, Beitzel said. In addition to not filing the general rate case and the noted billing issues, there is evidence of several large outstanding debts, both private and tax related.
"Additionally, the utility has allowed its LLC status to fall into 'administrative dissolution' by the Oregon Secretary of State for the third time in the past three years, and there are frequent water disruptions reported by customers," he said.
Sun Country Water failed to issue a boil water notice as well, said Blankfort. However, Jeff Freund, an environmental health specialist for Deschutes County, said that while it is correct policy for water companies to issue a boil water notice, it is not technically a mandatory rule for situations where the reason for water outage is loss of pressure.
If the water had chemicals or put residents at risk of disease, only then would Sun Country have technically violated the rule to issue a boil water notice.
