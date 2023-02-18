REDMOND — After being canceled in December following the passage of Oregon Measure 114, Oregon’s sweeping new gun law, the Wes Knodel Gun Show in Redmond kicked off Saturday.

Hundreds of people browsed a variety of guns and other products at the show, a two day event at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. It will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s show included around 50 vendors selling anything from hunting rifles, pistols, and shotguns, to swords, antique weapons and stun guns.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.