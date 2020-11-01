It is expected that some Election Day results may be incomplete or delayed due to high voter turnout Tuesday.
In order for The Bulletin to bring our readers the most complete election results, it will have a late production deadline Tuesday night. That may translate into home-delivered papers being later than the 6 a.m. delivery deadline Wednesday.
Staffers will be working late into the night to post the most up-to-date results on our website, www.bendbulletin.com, and on our social media platforms.
We apologize for any inconvenience to our readers, but please do not call our circulation department until later in the morning if you did not receive a newspaper. Thanks for your understanding.
