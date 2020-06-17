Demonstrations Wednesday marked three consecutive weeks of Portland protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
Protesters got an early start, gathering Wednesday morning on a street where they said Mayor Ted Wheeler has an apartment. The estimated 150 to 200 protesters assembled while Wheeler participated in a City Council meeting about the city budget. Their demands included reducing the Portland Police Bureau budget by at least $50 million and immediately stop policing protests.
Later Wednesday, in its second attempt in as many weeks, the council passed that budget, rerouting more than $15 million from the bureau to other city programs and initiatives. The cuts include disbanding police units that work in schools, investigate gun violence and patrol the regional public transit system. The council voted 3-1 to adopt the $5.6 billion spending plan, which starts July 1.
The city’s previous round of demonstrations was marked by thousands of protesters marching Tuesday onto the Fremont Bridge and a man driving his car into downtown demonstrators, injuring three, early Wednesday. The man, identified by police as Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, allegedly drove into protesters then fled “at a high rate of speed” but was tracked and eventually arrested and jailed, police said.
A separate group of demonstrators had gathered Tuesday near the downtown Justice Center — a previous flashpoint for protests. Demonstrators removed a flag from outside the doors to the police bureau’s Central Precinct, which is located inside the building, shortly after 11 p.m., police said. They used the flag cord to prevent a roll-up door from opening, according to police. Demonstrators also locked the precinct’s main doors from the outside with a U-lock and lit the flag on fire, police said. The burning flag hurt one person, according to police.
Meanwhile, Robert Wirt, a white Warrenton police officer, was placed on administrative leave after reports that he poked fun at George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police, while off duty at Bubba’s Sports Bar. Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said he began looking into the claims against Wirt on Sunday. The city decided to place Wirt on administrative leave on Monday and will hire an independent investigator to conduct a probe. Wirt could not be reached for comment.
