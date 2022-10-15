stock_vote

Stock image

 Thinkstock

Tune into any of the forums and debates in the 2022 race for Oregon governor and you can hear candidates responses to a litany of issues confronting the state.

But in social media posts, website blurbs and television ads, the focus narrows sharply to a few sharp "wedge" issues that campaigns repeat over and over.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.