Ric Hall called Trevit C. Law four times on Sunday, but unlike most days, his best friend wasn’t calling back.
They had plans that day, to repair a window in the car used by Hall's wife. The unanswered calls were unusual.
Hall and Law had known each other since childhood. They met when they were both 9 and growing up across the street from each other in Prineville. They became such good friends, that Law became the godfather to Hall's son.
Hall is disabled and cannot use his right hand and arm. He sometimes joked that Law was his “right hand man.” On Friday, they spoke over the phone about the window and Law’s plans for the weekend.
“I love you man,” Hall said to his friend, who, like him, was 46. “I’ll see you Sunday.”
But on Sunday, Hall found Law's cousin at the front door with the reason for the unreturned calls: Law was dead.
“I was on the floor,” Hall said.
Police say Law, was shot and killed at a home at 5677 SW Young Ave. in Redmond on Sunday by Skyler R. Myers. The 32-year-old Myers was the focus of a law enforcement manhunt for seven hours before he took his own life. Police have not revealed a motive or any connection between the two men. But four of Law’s friends said Tuesday that Myers was the son of Law’s girlfriend.
Aside from hearing that the shooting occurred after a dispute, Law’s friends know little about what transpired. Now, they are grieving the loss of their good friend, a father of four who is the latest victim in a year repeatedly marked by homicides across Deschutes County.
“I really want to know what the hell happened,” said Hall, who added: “Now the world’s short a superhero.”
Hall's friends described him as a kind, generous man who always made time to help his friends and his children. He was an average-sized man with a scruffy brown and gray beard who lived in Redmond. He worked a slew of jobs, doing construction, driving dump trucks, working in the hemp industry, restoring hotel rooms, testing out people’s cars.
He was a jack of all trades, his friends say.
“He would always find work to support the family,” said Nicki Randolph, a caregiver from Prineville who previously dated Law and remained close with him during the 10 years she knew him.
What stuck out to Randolph about Law was how much he cared for his children. A single dad, he had one son and three daughters. Randolph would join Law and his children at their home, selling lemonade and snow cones during the summer. She described him as an active parent who worked well with his kids’ schools.
“He was the best dad I’ve ever known,” she said.
He was also someone who would go out of his way to be there for people in times of need, Randolph and other friends said. When Randolph’s husband died in a car accident in 2019, Law was there. He showed up the minute he heard what happened. He listened to her as she grieved. He stayed with her as she fell asleep.
“I’ve never met any person who didn’t love him,” Randolph said. “I can’t believe anybody would hurt him.”
He was also a lively man, cracking jokes that could light up a room and keep everyone laughing, his friends said.
Mel Beitz, a 47-year-old construction worker from Prineville who met Law in the fourth grade, said they would make so many puns together that their girlfriends would get tired of hearing them. The two would go camping along the John Day River, rafting in the Crooked River and fishing in the Prineville Reservoir.
If Beitz needed help with his car, moving things, working around the house, Law was there. He was someone Beitz could vent to about anything: work, relationships, “everything under the sun,” he said.
Now, Beitz is in shock. "I feel lost," he said.
In August, Law drove Hall and his wife to their daughter’s wedding in Newport. Hall cannot drive because of his disability, and his wife doesn’t like to drive that far, he said. To Hall, that’s the kind of man Law was: generous.
Parts of Hall’s friendship with Law remain around the house. There is Law’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle and tractor, which sits in the backyard. There is Law’s garbage trailer, which sits in his driveway. There's a small boat in the backyard. The two were planning to take it out in the water sometime in the next month, but now, Hall is calling Law’s family to come gather his things.
“To know Trevit was to love him,” said Hall, who added: “We were brothers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.