The surf wave at the Bend Whitewater Park reopened with a mix of emotions on Saturday, seven weeks after the death of teen surfer Ben Murphy. Surfers said they were glad to be back on the wave while at the same time feeling subdued about the tragedy that occurred in April.
Around two dozen surfers were at the park Saturday morning when the wave returned to surfable form — some lined up by the wave and others surveyed the scene while getting gear ready on the bank of the Deschutes River.
Murphy, 17, died after being trapped underwater for around six minutes, his foot caught in the narrow gap between the gates that form the wave. The incident was the first death at Bend's surf wave and prompted changes mandated by the Bend Park & Recreation District, which manages the park.
“People are a little somber. The mood feels a little lower than usual,” said Angela Salido, a local business owner who has surfed in Bend since the whitewater park opened seven years ago. “People also want to get back out here and show the community that we feel confident to be out here. But people are thinking about Ben and the family and it’s definitely sad.”
Chief among the changes is a ban on surfboard leashes, as it’s believed that they pose a hazard to surfers and may have contributed to Murphy’s entrapment.
“Leashes don’t belong in rivers,” said Ryan Richard, the park district's wave shaper, while watching the wave from the Colorado Street pedestrian bridge.
Richard shapes the wave with controls on an iPad, raising and lowering pneumatic gates to form the wave based on the amount of water that is flowing down the Deschutes River. The water flow changes daily depending on decisions made by Wickiup Dam managers.
Surfers were mindful of riding without a leash by keeping boards close to them as they ended their ride. Most were able to retrieve loose boards before they went over the next set of rapids below the surf wave, but some chased their boards when they floated further downstream. At least one surfboard was damaged after it collided with rocks at the next rapid.
“I don’t think the leash had anything to do with the horrible situation that happened, but there is a chance that a leash could get caught on something so that problem is gone,” said surfer Seth Colton, 27.
Colton added that wayward surfboards could become a hazard to kayakers, tubers, and boogie boarders downstream. The rapids below the surf wave were empty Saturday morning.
Richard said surfers were adjusting well to the new rule.
“When you are not using leashes you rely on other people who are surfing with you to help out if you need it. That hasn’t happened too much. Most people are going after their boards and getting them and figuring it out,” he said.
Salido said she will use a PFD and a foam board when she gets back in the water. She adds that the leash ban could create a “barrier to entry” for people who are new to river surfing. She thinks it will be important to set up a buddy system to help new surfers when boards are lost downstream.
“The local surf community will help new people coming out. But we always have. That is nothing new,” said Salido.
The park district also installed blocks between the gaps in the gates to prevent limbs from getting caught in them. Signs were posted around the whitewater park with warnings and safe surfing advice.
A rack full of personal floatation devices and helmets is also available for surfers to use free of charge. The equipment was supplied with help from Bend Paddle Trail Alliance, a local non-profit, along with some local companies and the park district.
“Some people had anxiety coming into this but I think it's working out well,” said Justin Rae, president of the alliance. “Overall people are pretty stoked to be back out on the wave.”
The park district board indicated at a meeting earlier this month that the leash ban will be evaluated within a few weeks to determine if it should remain in place.
Rae added that the surf community was thinking about the Murphy family as Saturday's reopening arrived and will be mindful of any steps that can be taken to lower risk while surfing.
“There is a reason why everyone is down there. You have fathers and sons, and you have everyone coming together,” he said. “We can learn from this tragedy and make a stronger community coming out of it, so we can keep it as safe as possible and mitigate risk where we can.”
