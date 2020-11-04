A water line break near Second Street and Penn Avenue in Bend caused a road closure early Wednesday morning and forced nearby gym patrons to move their vehicles to avoid the flooding, according to Bend Police.
Officers responded at 5:19 a.m. to a report of large amounts of water coming from an unknown underground location and flooding the road. Officers closed several roadways in the area and cleared the parking lot of Fitness 1440, at 1569 NE Second St.
The water did not threaten any structures.
Continued road closures are expected from Olney Avenue from First Street to Third Street, and Second Street between Quimby Avenue and Olney Avenue. Closures may expand due to the flooding, but Third Street has not been closed, according to police.
Bend Public Works is on scene and anticipates repairing the water line will take several days.
The cause of the water line break is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.