lantern festival trash

Some of the floating lanterns scooped up from the Deschutes River by Loot the Deschutes after a water lantern festival did not go as planned last week. 

 Loot the Deschutes photo

Bend’s first Water Lantern Festival will probably be its last after event organizers failed to clean up the floating lanterns, which were found at the bottom of the Deschutes River.

The mess caused by the event Friday outraged community members, coming only weeks after the annual Deschutes River Cleanup. Bend Park & Recreation District, the permitting agency for the event, held at Riverbed Park, decided to ban the event on Tuesday after several of the lanterns were recovered from the river by local volunteers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.