stock_Deschutes County building

Deschutes County administration building in Bend. 

 Bulletin file photo

Thornburgh Resort is now able to fill its lakes and reservoirs after recent decisions from the Deschutes County Commission effectively overturned an earlier denial of the resort's plans to mitigate its water use.

In August 2022, Thornburgh owner and inventor Kameron DeLashmutt's company, Central Land and Cattle Co., submitted a land use application with the county to replace a 2008 fish and wildlife mitigation plan with a new one. A Deschutes County hearings officer denied the proposed changes in December, and the County Commission took up the issue after both DeLashmutt and longtime Thornburgh opponent Annunziata "Nunzie" Gould, appealed the hearings officer's decision.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.