Thornburgh Resort is now able to fill its lakes and reservoirs after recent decisions from the Deschutes County Commission effectively overturned an earlier denial of the resort's plans to mitigate its water use.
In August 2022, Thornburgh owner and inventor Kameron DeLashmutt's company, Central Land and Cattle Co., submitted a land use application with the county to replace a 2008 fish and wildlife mitigation plan with a new one. A Deschutes County hearings officer denied the proposed changes in December, and the County Commission took up the issue after both DeLashmutt and longtime Thornburgh opponent Annunziata "Nunzie" Gould, appealed the hearings officer's decision.
DeLashmutt sought approval of the proposed modifications, which include a number of mitigation efforts to balance out the amount of water needed to operate Thornburgh Resort's nearly 2,000 acres west of Redmond. Among those mitigation efforts were a reduction of the number of golf courses at the resort, replacing proposed lakes and irrigated parks with natural landscaping and reevaluating the landscaping for all resort amenities and homes. Thornburgh promised to drastically reduce its yearly water use, and, in turn, potential harm to fish and wildlife, and water consumption would be reduced, DeLashmutt's application said.
"We're really dedicated and committed to natural elegance and the preservation of trees and rocks and the natural landscape, and other plans are moving forward. If we can put all of this together, this will be the most ecologically friendly, environmentally sustainable project in the West, if not in the entire United States," DeLashmutt told The Bulletin.
Even though Gould, who did not immediately return The Bulletin's requests for comment, agreed with the earlier hearings officer's decision, she appealed, asking the board to address numerous issues within the decision.
Gould and DeLashmutt have been embroiled in legal battles since Thornburgh's conception. Both have persisted through an intensive litigation process, two recessions and a changing Central Oregon political landscape.
"We provided substantial science that shows the fish and wildlife mitigation plan that we presented provides a net benefit to fish and fish habitat, so we think the board did a good job in recognizing the science was fully in support of that and that was a strong plan," DeLashmutt said.
While the Deschutes County commissioners' official written decision is still awaiting final approval, which is tentatively scheduled for April 12, their March 29 deliberations indicated a decision in favor of Thornburgh.
"There's deeper analysis on this than any other destination resort. There's a lot of history here," Commissioner Tony DeBone said at the meeting last month.
The commissioners voted almost exclusively along party lines on each of the 17 decision points that were before them. Republican Commissioners DeBone and Patti Adair voted in favor of overturning the hearings officer's earlier decision and allowing Thornburgh to modify its fish and wildlife plan while the lone Democrat, Commissioner, Phil Chang, remained skeptical.
"I think we need to look farther than whether you have a legal water right or not to evaluate whether there will be impacts to habitat or not," Chang said at the March meeting.
DeBone and Adair voted against taking into consideration the input of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in their decision on whether Thornburgh's mitigation plan met a standard of no net loss to water, wildlife and habitat. Chang saw this as breaking from precedence.
"This was sort of an unprecedented relaxation of standards for this fish and wildlife mitigation plan. It went against the well-reasoned hearings officer decision," Chang told The Bulletin.
The tribes were guaranteed unimpeded access to hunting and fishing on ceded lands across the entire Deschutes Basin, which warrants substantial consideration, Chang said.
"I don't think you can say that treaty rights are honored if the fish that tribes want to be fishing from are not there anymore," Chang said.
The attorney assisting the tribes, Ellen Grover, told The Bulletin she wasn't able to publicly comment on the commissioners' decision.
Thornburgh has been almost two decades in the making — most of those years consumed by litigation. Delashmutt applied for the first stage of development in 2005, which wasn't approved until four years later as it made its way through Oregon's court system. In its final form, the resort would consist of 950 homes, at least one 18-hole golf course, resort facilities, at least one lake and possible a five-star hotel.
The day after the commissioners deliberated Thornburgh's plan, the Oregon Supreme Court denied to hear review appeals from Gould challenging other land use-related matters.
Now is the first time since 2005 that DeLashmutt hasn't been tied up with land use applications or appeals in various forms, he told The Bulletin.
"I guess it feels good," he said.
