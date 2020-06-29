Residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation have been advised by the tribal government to step up water conservation efforts as repair works continue on the reservation’s water delivery system.
Homeowners are being encouraged to use water only for essential needs, including flushing toilets, showering, and boiling for consumption, according to a statement issued Saturday by the public utilities department of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
“Community members are blatantly misusing water to fill swimming pools and water lawns for extended periods of time,” Travis Wells, general manager for the Warm Springs public utilities department, said in the statement. “Until we can do the required repairs folks will need to monitor their water use.”
Warm Springs residents in some areas of the reservation were told last week to boil the water coming from their taps, following a break in a section of pipeline near Shitike Creek.
The break lowers water pressure and can result in harmful bacteria build-up in the running water delivered to homes and businesses.
Wells implored Warm Springs residents to adhere to conservation efforts and warned of further problems if the reservation’s water consumption isn’t lowered.
“As of this notice, we are barely maintaining levels in the reservoirs and with excessive misuse, you create undue hardships for everybody,” Wells said in the statement.
Warm Springs suffered multiple boil water notices last year, the longest lasted more than two months in mid-2019. The current boil water notice is expected to last through this week.
The boil water notice affects about 60% of Warm Springs, said Danny Martinez, emergency manager for the reservation.
In addition to the break at Shitike Creek, Martinez said workers are inspecting pumping stations and other sections of pipe where breaks may have occurred.
A water distribution center in Warm Springs has been issuing bottled water to residents since Thursday. Portable showers will be available at the center starting Wednesday, said Martinez. Showers have already been set up at the Kah-Nee-Ta area of the reservation, home to around 35 people, mostly people once employed by the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort, which closed to the public in 2018.
Martinez is communicating with authorities in Salem to ensure that fire suppression equipment will be available in the coming days to provide support for firefighters.
“Should there be a major situation with fire, I want to make sure that there are water tenders readily available if we have wildfires as a result of July Fourth,” said Martinez. “When you don’t have water it’s even twice as hard. And we have the COVID-19 on top of this. It just creates a something beyond an emergency, its critical.”
Funds needed for a permanent fix to Warm Springs water infrastructure could come through legislation introduced in December by Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. A hearing on the Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act was held Thursday.
