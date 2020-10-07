Election 2020 Debate

Members of the production crew stand near plexiglass barriers that will serve as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will meet onstage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for their only debate.

Pre-debate coverage starts at 5 p.m. The 90-minute debate begins at 6 p.m. 

The Washington Post’s Libby Casey will anchor live, uninterrupted coverage and will be joined by reporters Joyce Koh, Rhonda Colvin, James Hohmann, Hannah Jewell, Robert Costa, Amber Phillips, Jeremy Bowers, Philip Bump and Eugene Scott for analysis before and after the debate. This coverage and the debate will be streamed live on The Bulletin's website.

