On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will meet onstage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for their only debate.
Pre-debate coverage starts at 5 p.m. The 90-minute debate begins at 6 p.m.
The Washington Post’s Libby Casey will anchor live, uninterrupted coverage and will be joined by reporters Joyce Koh, Rhonda Colvin, James Hohmann, Hannah Jewell, Robert Costa, Amber Phillips, Jeremy Bowers, Philip Bump and Eugene Scott for analysis before and after the debate. This coverage and the debate will be streamed live on The Bulletin's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.