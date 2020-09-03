A Warms Springs resident will be one of five individuals and organizations given the 2020 Governor's Arts Award on Sept. 12.
Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Arts Commission will present four individuals and one organization with the 2020 Governor’s Arts Award during a first-ever virtual celebration, according to a press release. The Governor’s Arts Awards is the state’s highest honor for exemplary service to the arts.
One of the recipients is H’Klumaiyat Roberta Joy Kirk, a traditional artist and educator from Warm Springs. Other recipients include Darrell Grant, a jazz musician and educator from Portland; John Laursen, a writer, designer, editor and typographer from Portland; Toni Pimble, the founding artistic director of the Eugene Ballet; and the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus in Portland.
The event will be held 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Oregon Arts Commission Facebook page and its YouTube Channel.
