Central Oregon’s first significant cold snap of winter has the region bracing for dangerously low temperatures and a cold end to 2021.
As an arctic air mass moves in from the north and the National Weather Service has issued a cold weather notice for much of the Pacific Northwest, forecasters predict the region will see low temperatures that could put those outside and unsheltered at risk.
“After today it does look like the primary concern is going to be those overnight lows,” Colby Goatley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, told The Bulletin Monday.
Temperatures will dip into the low-to mid-10s at night early this week, with the lowest temperatures projected Wednesday evening into Thursday. Wind chill could bring those temperatures in many parts of Central Oregon into the low single digits, according to Goatley.
Some snow is likely through the week, with a few inches projected in lower-lying areas and 4 to 6 inches possible at the highest elevations in the mountains later in the week, Goatley said.
Snow over the Christmas weekend gave local ski areas a boost. By Monday, the Mt. Bachelor ski area was reporting a 72-inch base depth, and the Hoodoo Ski Area was reporting a base depth of 67 inches.
“Obviously this isn’t going to be record-setting cold temperatures or anything, but people need to be watching and making sure they’re bundled up and that,” Goatley said.
The cold temperatures have area churches and nonprofits expecting more users at a network of warming centers for those living unsheltered and exposed to the elements.
In Redmond, Shepherd’s House is expanding its warming center operation to include daytime hours. The nonprofit, which also coordinates a nighttime warming shelter in Redmond, will host a daytime center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
“The first thing that comes to mind is keeping people safe and alive,” said Andrew Hoeksema, director of the organization's Redmond operations. “We are trying to provide a safe, indoor place where people can gather.”
The center will open at 1350 S. U.S. Highway 97 in Redmond, the location of a former church Shepherd’s House purchased this year for future use as a shelter and service campus. Since the building isn’t yet operational for its new purpose, the nonprofit will open the building for daytime warming services this winter as temperatures require and the renovation's construction schedule allows.
With about 15 to 20 people a night so far since it opened for the season Nov. 15, the organization's Redmond overnight winter shelter has already been busy this year, even with milder temperatures during the first few weeks of winter.
“That’s higher than average for that time of year,” Hoeksema said.
Warming shelters are also up and running in Bend, La Pine, Prineville, Madras and Sisters. Times and locations for each vary and are listed online at cohomeless.org/winter-shelter-listing-2/.
