Bend's warming shelter will take guests for the first time Tuesday night, when temperatures were forecast to drop to 24 degrees.

This year, the warming shelter will be held every night until mid-March at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Work Center, 63333 Highway 20 West. People seeking shelter can come between 6 and 10 p.m. until capacity — 48 people — is reached.

A phone number will be provided at the door for anyone who comes to the shelter after those hours , in case there is a vacancy.

The opening comes about three weeks after the Homeless Leadership Coalition announced it had secured a location on the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office public safety campus.

The coalition had struggled for months to find a shelter after Pfeifer & Associates, the former location, said it was no longer available.

"It's been a lot of hard work," said Colleen Thomas, a co-chair of the coalition. "It really is validating and heartwarming to see (the community) come together... to provide housing for the most vulnerable."