Bend’s emergency warming shelter will open Monday, giving the community a location — at least through this winter — to serve the homeless when temperatures plunge.
Shepherd’s House Ministries, a homeless shelter in Bend, will oversee the warming shelter inside the former Possibilities Thrift Store at 275 NE Second St. The 10,000-square-foot building will be open 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. seven nights a week until the spring and will be able to house up to 70 guests. Anyone experiencing homelessness is welcome, including families.
Shepherd’s House secured the location in October, but it took a few weeks to renovate the space, said David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House.
“It’s just a huge operation to try to get off the ground in really short order,” Notari said. “We only found out three weeks ago this would happen.”
To help bridge the gap in service, First Presbyterian Church in Bend opened its doors Saturday night as an interim emergency warming shelter. Volunteers set up individual tents for people to use and spaced them apart as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.
“We are amazed at how quickly our community got these tents up and transformed the church building into an emergency cold-weather shelter this afternoon,” the church wrote Saturday in a Facebook post.
Since Saturday, the church has welcomed up to 35 people, which is the church’s capacity due to the virus and fire code restrictions.
Morgan Schmidt, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said the church will stay open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night this week until the warming shelter opens.
In a video recorded from the church’s shelter, Schmidt urged the community to invest in a permanent warming shelter so these temporary efforts are no longer necessary.
“We can do anything when we work together,” Schmidt said in the video. “I want to see us put this energy into longer term solutions that dignify everyone and raise all of us up as a community.”
Shepherd’s House partnered with the city of Bend, Deschutes County and The Homeless Leadership Coalition to find the shelter this winter. The partners qualified for a $600,000 federal block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will fund the shelter through April.
The warming shelter will have four to eight staff and volunteers each night.
Ryan Olufso, volunteer coordinator at Shepherd’s House, said the shelter is in need of more volunteers and staff members. Those interested in volunteering can email Olufso at ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org. For employment information, people can contact John Lodise, director of emergency services at johnl@shepherdshouseministrie.org.
On Tuesday, volunteers were busy painting over the boarded up windows, raking leaves and trimming shrubs outside the shelter, Olufso said. Local artists have offered to paint murals on the shelter as well, he said.
Inside the shelter, beds are set up and spaced apart to follow social-distancing requirements due to COVID-19. Overall, Olufso was pleased with how the shelter was progressing.
“It's coming together,” he said. “The big thing is just getting it ready to open the doors.”
