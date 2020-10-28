Bend will have a warming shelter for the homeless this winter.
Shepherd’s House Ministries, a homeless shelter in Bend, secured a former thrift store building next to the Bi-Mart grocery store on 2nd Street as the new location for an emergency warming shelter.
The 10,000-square-foot building will be able to house 50 to 70 people each night. The old Possibilities Thrift Store building at 275 NE 2nd St. needs to be renovated and is expected to open by the end of November or early December, said David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House.
“We anticipate November will be a very busy month of preparation and we will be opening soon after that,” Notari said.
Shepherd’s House partnered with the city of Bend, Deschutes County and The Homeless Leadership Coalition to find a location this winter. The organizations paid for the warming shelter through a $600,000 federal block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant will fund the shelter through April.
Finding a permanent warming shelter location has been an ongoing challenge in Bend. Each year, officials scramble to find a shelter.
Last winter, the Homeless Leadership Coalition secured a space at the Deschutes County Sheriff Office’s public safety campus that could house up to 48 people.
The public safety campus was not available this winter, so officials are grateful to find the thrift store building, Notari said.
The new shelter will require four to eight staff and volunteers each night. Everyone in the shelter will follow COVID-19 protocols, such as keeping a safe distance from each other and wearing masks, Notari said.
“We will be doing all of those measures to make sure the shelter stays safe,” he said.
The Shepherd's House helped with the shelter last year and saw firsthand how full the public safety campus was each night.
“The need continues to be greater than we can meet,” Notari said. “We were at capacity pretty regularly and we anticipate that here.”
