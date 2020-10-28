The need for a warming shelter in Bend was apparent last weekend.
An arctic weather pattern dropped the temperature to 18 degrees Saturday night and even colder Sunday night, when the temperature fell to 10 degrees.
Those frigid nights were a stark reminder that not having an emergency warming shelter is a matter of life or death, said David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries, a homeless shelter in Bend.
“That’s the kind of thing that really some people don’t survive through,” he said. “So having a warming shelter where people don’t have to live in that environment is literally going to be life saving.”
Finding a permanent warming shelter location has been an ongoing challenge in Bend. Each year, officials scramble to find one. On Wednesday, Notari and other homeless advocates secured a shelter for this winter, inside a former thrift store building next to the Bi-Mart store on Second Street.
The 10,000-square-foot building will be able to house 50 to 70 people each night. Both individuals and families will be welcomed.
The old Possibilities Thrift Store building at 275 NE Second St. needs to be renovated and is expected to open by the end of November or early December, Notari said.
“We anticipate November will be a very busy month of preparation, and we will be opening soon after that,” Notari said.
Shepherd’s House partnered with the city of Bend, Deschutes County and The Homeless Leadership Coalition to find a location this winter. The organizations paid for the warming shelter through a $600,000 federal block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant will fund the shelter through April.
Bruce Abernethy, a Bend city councilor, said the main hurdles to a permanent shelter are funding and location. While consistent funding to keep the new shelter open permanently is in question, the location is ideal, Abernethy said. It is close to bus lines and other services for those in need, he said.
“From my perspective, this location is perfect,” Abernethy said. “I am hopeful and will do whatever I can to make this a successful experience. And see if there are ways to hopefully take the term temporarily off the shelter. This is the kind of location that would work for Bend.”
Last winter, the Homeless Leadership Coalition secured a space at the Deschutes County Sheriff Office’s public safety campus that could house up to 48 people.
The public safety campus was not available this winter, so the homeless advocates are grateful to find the thrift store building, Notari said.
The Homeless Leadership Coalition asked the Shepherd’s House to oversee the shelter this winter, because the local shelter also runs a cold weather shelter in Redmond and has helped start shelters in Madras and Sisters.
The new shelter in Bend will require four to eight staff and volunteers each night. Everyone in the shelter will follow COVID-19 protocols, such as keeping a safe distance from each other and wearing masks, Notari said.
“We will be doing all of those measures to make sure the shelter stays safe,” he said.
The Shepherd's House helped with the shelter last year and saw firsthand how full the public safety campus was each night. The shelter hosted nearly 3,500 overnight stays by 327 people.
“The need continues to be greater than we can meet,” Notari said. “We were at capacity pretty regularly and we anticipate that here.”
