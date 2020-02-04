Winter in Bend continues to be warmer and drier than normal, and that trend is expected to continue through February.
The forecast from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton is unlike last year, when snowfall in Bend reached more than 30 inches in February, with more than 25 inches falling in three days. Snow stayed on the ground through St. Patrick's Day.
But this winter, the weather service reports the past three months in Bend have had warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal. Temperatures in Bend averaged warmer than normal during the month of January.
The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the average January temperature in Bend was 36.2 degrees, which was 3.5 degrees above normal.
High temperatures last month averaged 43.5 degrees, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 58 degrees on Jan. 4 and 6. The record high in Bend was 71 degrees on Jan. 26, 2015, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures in January averaged 28.9 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature was 17 degrees on Jan. 17. That low temperature is nowhere near the record for the month, which is negative 26 degrees on Jan. 31, 1950, according to the data.
A total of 18 days in January had low temperatures below 32 degrees. There was one day when the high temperature remained below freezing, according to the monthly climate summary.
Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton, said January in Bend often brings drastic shifts in temperatures from highs near the 60s and 70s to lows below zero.
“It’s not uncommon for it to swing both ways, especially in January depending on the year,” Brooks said.
As for precipitation, Bend totaled 1.51 inches in January, which was 0.02 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.1 inches was received on 15 days. The heaviest precipitation was 0.44 inches on Jan. 13.
Bend had 2.8 inches of snowfall in January. The heaviest snowfall was 2 inches on Jan. 13.
The outlook for February calls for near normal temperatures and precipitation, according to the monthly climate summary.
The normal high temperature for February in Bend is 44.3 degrees. The normal low temperature is 23.3 degrees.
Normal February precipitation in Bend is 1.09 inches.
