Deschutes River

Spring sunrise lights the bend of the Deschutes River just downstream from Big Eddy in 2011. 

 Bulletin file

As warmer weather settles into Central Oregon and it feels more like spring, the days of window scraping and driveway shoveling are behind us. But the above normal snowpack is beginning to melt, which is expected to increase water levels in local rivers and streams early next week. 

Widespread flooding is currently not anticipated, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.