The latest unsafe drinking water advisory on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation didn't phase Dustin Seyler. He has been through this before.
Seyler, small business program manager for a local non-profit, has become used to the boil water notices that prevent him from showering, washing dishes, and drinking the water coming out of the tap at his home near downtown Warm Springs. Last year Warm Springs endured several such alerts, including one that lasted two months.
“It’s an adjustment, but we have gone through it,” said Seyler. “I hate to say it but you just start to get used to it. That’s sad to say.”
Seyler said that adjustment now includes collecting spring water and visiting a local community center where volunteers distribute water and allow residents to bathe in portable showers. He had trained his three small children to only drink bottled water, and the family has taken measures to restrict water use.
The most recent boil water notice, issued June 25, is proceeding on a day-to-day basis, said Louie Pitt, director of government affairs and planning for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. The initial notice to residents said the repairs were expected to be complete by July 3.
The water woes at Warm Springs are the result of aging infrastructure that dates back to the middle of the 20th century. The reservation lacks the funds for a permanent fix on multiple breaks in the system and is pinning hopes on a federal bill — the Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act — that could unlock millions of dollars for repair work.
Public utility workers for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have identified several trouble spots in the water delivery system but have yet to repair the system, said Pitt. Officials say the water is not safe to drink and could contain harmful bacteria due to water pressure losses.
The failing water infrastructure is also preventing water tanks from filling up, which means less water is available for the community.
“The computer system is supposed to automatically fill up tanks, but something went wrong, the system they depend on is broken,” said Pitt. “It’s an older system, like the valves. We could put a lot of this equipment in a museum, it’s that old. So they went to manual.”
While running water exists in some parts of the reservation, other areas are completely out of water. Open flames and fireworks are banned in areas without water, said Pitt.
The boil water notice comes amid a coronavirus outbreak on the reservation — more than 70 people in this community of 5,000 people have tested positive for the illness.
“Our crews are working all over the place, and we need water to wash our hands, with COVID here, so we are doing a lot of water distribution, trying to keep our folks hydrated,” said Pitt.
To handle the water crisis, Warm Springs emergency response crews last week brought in 32,000 gallons of drinking water for distribution to residents. Crews also set up portable showers, toilets and washing facilities in the Campus area of Warm Springs.
Danny Martinez, the reservation’s emergency manager, said he expects the water will be enough to last for three weeks if needed.
When the water crisis hit a year ago, Seyler bought several jugs that he fills up at a natural spring on the reservation. That water will last about five days before he needs to go back to the spring for a refill. At home, most of the water they use goes towards keeping up a small vegetable garden.
For Terry and Diana Macy, owners of a grocery store in Warm Springs, most the challenges occur at their place of business. The lack of clean drinking water forced them to turn off a soda fountain machine and an Icee machine. Cleaning dishes and utensils is also more challenging, said Terry Macy, requiring lots of boiled water.
At home, Terry Macy said he is not afraid of bathing in the water, and he and his wife have grown accustomed to just drinking bottled water.
“It’s kind of like we have done this before,” said Terry Macy. “There is probably some concern and some anger about why things are the way they are, but people are kind of used to it.”
