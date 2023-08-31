A $7.5 million grant has been awarded to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to build homes for tribal members.
The funds will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a news release jointly issued by Oregon's Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
The award given to Warm Springs is part of a recent push by federal authorities to address substandard housing and infrastructure on the reservation. In May both Merkley and Wyden were in Warm Springs to meet with local leaders and discuss the $11 million renovation of the tribe’s aging water treatment plant.
Federal money is also available for a new water treatment facility, planned to cost $25 million. Most of the funds for water treatment repairs are coming from the Indian Health Service within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
This latest round of funding comes from the Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive Program, which provides grants to carry out affordable housing activities in tribal communities. The 10 housing units funded by the grant will be four- and five-bedroom homes designed for larger families. The new housing development will also include infrastructure and roads.
Bobby Brunoe, the secretary-treasurer and chief executive officer for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, said some tribal members are living off the reservation or living with other family members because of the housing shortage on the reservation.
"We are really short for housing here, and this will help our families in Warm Springs," said Brunoe.
The new units will be used as affordable housing for low-income families and added to an existing stock of more than 300 rental units owned by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
"Being able to provide an additional 10 new larger homes for larger families will help reduce overcrowding and increase the amount of affordable housing available for low-income families on the reservation," said Warm Springs Housing Authority Executive Director Danielle Wood. "This grant is a true opportunity for 10 of our families to finally be able to enjoy a home of their own."
The funding announcement marks the second time this year that federal funds were allocated for housing on the Warm Springs Reservation. In May, HUD announced that $2 million would be given to Warm Springs to build eight homes for lower-income tribal members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.