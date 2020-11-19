The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive a $350,000 federal grant to replace two aging transit vehicles.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation, and will help Warm Springs residents reach schools, health care, work and other places outside the sprawling reservation, according to a press release from Oregon's U.S. Senators, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
“The economic impact from COVID-19 has landed hard on Oregon’s tribes, making it more crucial than ever to continue investments that provide infrastructure support during this crisis and afterward,” Wyden wrote in the release.
Cascades East Transit, Central Oregon's public transportation agency, has a bus service that stops at multiple points in the reservation, as well as takes residents to the nearby city of Madras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.