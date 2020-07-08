The Warm Springs Housing Authority was awarded a $900,000 federal grant to help with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday.
The $900,000 Indian Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat award is part of the funding allocated by the federal coronavirus aid bill that Congress passed in March, according to the senators.
The grant will be used to rehabilitate six units for quarantine purposes and overcrowding reduction.
In addition, the grant will make improvements to the housing authority’s office building so employees and customers can safely conduct business and reduce person-to-person contact.
Warm Springs has been struggling under the dual pressures of a spike in coronavirus cases and a failure of its water delivery system.
