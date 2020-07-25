The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member who died Thursday from COVID-19 was identified as Shirley Stayhi Heath, wife of Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath.
Her death was the first coronavirus death in Jefferson County, which had recorded 253 cases as of Saturday.
Delvis Heath is considered the foremost goodwill ambassador for the tribes.
In a press release announcing her death, Louie Pitt Jr., the Warm Springs director of government affairs and planning, reminded the community to take the virus seriously.
“It is with great sadness and sorrow that this report announces our first COVID-19 passing,” Pitt said. “This disease is serious, dangerous and deadly.”
Following Heath’s death, two other people died from COVID-19 in Deschutes County Friday, the same day Oregon reached a new daily record of nine deaths.
Shirley Stayhi Heath is remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother and adviser to her husband, Pitt said.
She grew up in Celilo Village, an unincorporated Native American community on the Columbia River in northeastern Wasco County. She moved to Warm Springs after marrying Delvis Heath in 1960.
“The Warm Springs community was blessed with her care and love for her tribal people,” Pitts said.
Heath and her husband raised four children, of which two are deceased, according to the information on the website of the confederated tribes. They have eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Shirley Stayhi Heath helped run the Chief Heath horse stables at Kah-Nee-Ta High Desert Resort and Casino, a family business that was in operation for many years, the tribes said.
Heath also worked in the Warm Spring elementary school for nearly 20 years. She described her work in education in a video posted in June 2019 by the Confluence Project, a nonprofit organization that works with Northwest tribes.
In the video, Heath explains how her husband’s grandmother encouraged her to get her GED and become a teacher.
“After I got my GED she came to my house and she says I know you can do this,” Heath said. “I see how you work with kids, your own kids, other kids. You can do this, you can go and work at the school.”
