National Weather Service data confirms what Bend residents already know: February was warmer and drier than normal.
The springlike weather last month in Bend was the polar opposite compared to last year, when snowfall in Bend reached more than 30 inches in February, with more than 25 inches falling in three days.
February’s weather continues a trend in Bend. It is the fourth month in a row to have warmer average temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to the weather service office in Pendleton.
The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the average February temperature in Bend was 37 degrees, which was 2.8 degrees above normal.
High temperatures last month averaged 50.7 degrees, which was 6.4 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded was 64 degrees on Feb. 28.
In the past, Bend has recorded several days of more than 70 degrees in February, according to weather service data. The record high was 76 degrees Feb. 28, 1923. The next hottest day was 73 degrees Feb. 24, 1995.
“It was warm, but it wasn’t quite a record,” said Ann Adams, assistant meteorologists at the weather service in Pendleton.
Low temperatures last month averaged 23.3 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees below normal.
The lowest temperature was 12 degrees on Feb. 18.
A total of 24 days in February had low temperatures below 32 degrees, according to the monthly climate summary. Every day in February had temperatures that reached above 32 degrees.
“The weather patterns are not the usual winter time patterns therefore they are not producing the big snow, the deeper cold,” Adams said.
February precipitation in Bend totaled 0.04 inches, which was 1.05 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.1 inches was received on two days. The heaviest precipitation was 0.03 inches Feb. 5.
Bend had no measurable snowfall in February, and just 2.8 inches in January.
The outlook for March calls for near normal temperatures and precipitation, according to the monthly climate summary.
Normal high temperatures for March in Bend rise from 48 degrees at the start of the month to 54 degrees by the end of the month.
Normal low temperatures rise from 25 degrees at the start of March to 29 degrees by the end of the month.
The normal March precipitation in Bend is 0.73 inches.
