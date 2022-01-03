The last month of 2021 was warmer and slightly drier in Bend than a normal December, according to the National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
December's average temperature in the city was 34.5 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal, according to the weather service's monthly climate report.
The month's high temperatures averaged 43 degrees, which is 3.6 degrees above normal, and lows averaged 26 degrees, 3.3 degrees above average, according to the climate report.
Highs in the upper 60s early in the month were "well above normal," according to Marilynn Lohmann, a hydrologist with the weather service. Much of the rest of the Pacific Northwest didn't see the same kind of warm month, Lohmann said.
"I think that was just kind of a localized condition for Central Oregon, unfortunately," Lohmann said.
December saw nearly normal precipitation in Bend. Precipitation totaled 1.9 inches, 0.3 of an inch below normal. The month saw four days with at least an inch of snow, with 7.6 inches reported throughout the month, according to the climate summary.
The month capped a dry year. Bend saw 8.04 inches of precipitation in 2021, which was 3.32 inches below normal.
What's more, the water year is off to a slow start. Since October, the city has received 3.69 inches of precipitation, half an inch less than normal by this point, according to the report.
Still, snowpack for the Upper Deschutes-Crooked watershed sits at 103% of normal for this time of year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's snow telemetry data.
Weather service forecasters predict below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation in January. Normal highs for the city are 41.1 degrees, and normal lows are 24.5 degrees, with 1.53 inches of precipitation recorded in a normal January, according to the climate report.
"We continue to be in in a fairly active weather pattern, at least for the next week or so," Lohmann said.
Snow is likely in Bend early this week, starting with Monday's snowfall and turning to rain later in the week. Highs are forecast in the upper 30s and lower 40s and lows in the mid 30s, according to the weather service.
