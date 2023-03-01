vote
Buy Now
123RF

Dozens of seats on local school boards, park boards and other districts are up for grabs in the May 16 special election. Most of them are still uncontested so far. 

The candidate filing period began Feb. 4, and will end at 5 p.m. March 16.  Prospective candidates can file by filling out the proper forms and paying a $10 fee, or by obtaining 25 valid signatures or those of 10% of voters residing in a particular district or zone, whichever is fewer. The forms required to run are available at county clerks' offices or websites.  .

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.