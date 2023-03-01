Dozens of seats on local school boards, park boards and other districts are up for grabs in the May 16 special election. Most of them are still uncontested so far.
The candidate filing period began Feb. 4, and will end at 5 p.m. March 16. Prospective candidates can file by filling out the proper forms and paying a $10 fee, or by obtaining 25 valid signatures or those of 10% of voters residing in a particular district or zone, whichever is fewer. The forms required to run are available at county clerks' offices or websites. .
In Deschutes County, there are many open seats that are currently uncontested, including positions on school boards for Bend-La Pine, Redmond and Sisters; the Central Oregon Community College District, the Deschutes Public Library system, the Bend Park & Recreation District and many fire districts, water districts and more. Many seats have no candidates yet.
The Bend-La Pine School Board has four open seats in the May election. Amy Tatom and Melissa Barnes Dholakia are each running for reelection, so far unopposed. Another seat is contested between Kina Chadwick, who was appointed to the board in November, and Nicole Fitch of Bend, a real estate broker who worked as an educator in California. Oregon State University-Cascades instructor Cameron Fischer is running for the fourth open seat, currently held by Shimiko Montgomery, who has not yet filed for reelection.
Four seats are also open on the Redmond School Board. Incumbents Liz Goodrich and Eric Lea are running unopposed so far. Newcomer Wendell Otto has filed for the seat currently held by Alice DeWittie.
The Sisters School District, which includes parts of Jefferson County, has two open seats on its board. Asa Sarver of Sisters, a self-employed business consultant, is facing Hilary Saunders of Sisters, a real estate broker and attorney. Karissa Bilderback is so far running unopposed.
Just one candidate, Bend public relations firm owner Erin Foote Morgan, has filed to run for one of three positions on the Central Oregon Community College board.
The La Pine Fire District board announced Feb. 21 it will seek a new local operations levy at the May election to increase staffing to accommodate the growing community. The new levy, which would renew in 2024 with voter approval, would be the first time the levy was raised since 1998, and would add up to 9 new firefighters/paramedics. The levy is not yet filed with the Deschutes County Clerk.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 16 election is April 25.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
