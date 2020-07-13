A bartender at Bend’s Wall Street Bar tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a sign posted outside the bar over the weekend. The bartender may have had the virus while working on July 3, and county health officials have contacted the people who came in close contact with her.
The bar’s management decided not to open Saturday while they waited for guidance from state and county health authorities, according to manager Dolly Miller. The bar reopened for its regular hours as of Sunday after coordinating with those authorities.
“I would rather be safe than sorry,” Miller said. “We’re doing our best to keep up and keep open.”
The bartender who tested positive noticed a diminished sense of taste and extreme headaches around June 27, according to Miller.
She worked in the bar on July 3 but hasn’t been in the building since.
Two other bartenders who’d been in close contact with the one who tested positive also received COVID-19 tests, Miller said. One tested negative and was cleared to return to the bar, and another was off work still waiting for test results as of Monday.
A “small number” of people who had close contact with the bartender have been notified, Deschutes County Communicable Disease Supervisor Jill Johnson said. Johnson declined to specify how many individuals had been contacted or to confirm the timeline of events, citing the bartender’s privacy rights.
Johnson also said the bar has been in contact with county health officials and is taking “appropriate precautions.”
The Wall Street Bar and neighboring Taj Palace restaurant were also placed under investigation by Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a Fourth of July weekend spot check by Oregon Liquor Control Commission staff found an “outdoor crowded area” filled with patrons in “close proximity without masks.”
While some initial reports listed Taj Palace as the business under investigation, Miller says the issue was actually at the Wall Street Bar’s outdoor patio. The two businesses share a liquor license, and Taj Palace’s name is listed first on OLCC records.
“Because Taj Palace Indian Cuisine and Wall Street Bar are part of the same ‘licensed premises’ the OLCC makes no distinction as to which ‘side of the house’ the alleged violation took place,” OLCC spokesperson Mark Pettinger wrote in an email.
At the time of that violation, people were shoulder to shoulder on the patio, Miller said. OLCC investigators noted the violation and forwarded the allegations to OSHA, which has jurisdiction over ensuring worker safety and is now responsible for the investigation.
The OLCC referral didn’t mention whether or not bar staff were wearing masks, but Miller maintains the bar was taking appropriate masking and sanitizing precautions.
“I have bought hundreds of masks,” Miller said, adding that the whole restaurant is cleaned and sanitized.
Now, Miller says, the bar plans to strictly limit the number of people on the patio at once and have a dedicated staff member enforcing that limit.
The case exemplifies the challenges businesses are facing in light of the pandemic as they weigh keeping their doors open and staff employed against keeping the community safe and following changing regulations.
For the Wall Street Bar, that challenge is even more evident, since it faced losses and closures from a fire in December.
“It’s hard to say no after being shut down and stuff,” Miller said. “It’s hard to turn away money.”
Like many other businesses, the bar and its staff jumped at the chance to reopen once restrictions were lifted — and had to learn quickly how to do so safely.
“We’re doing our best to comply,” Miller said. “Some of the things have been changing and were unclear.”
Oregon OSHA has an online portal for reporting violations of state mask and social distancing requirements in businesses. While the agency accepts complaints by phone, they can also be taken on the agency’s website.
Johnson, the county health official, encourages residents to continue taking precautions when out and about by wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet of distance from others and washing hands frequently.
“These measures do make a difference and are not hard to do,” she said. “Everyone plays a part in preventing further spread.”
