A group of Redmond Proficiency Academy students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday in protest of recent gun violence in schools.
The walkout is planned for 11 a.m. and will begin outside the school before heading to Centennial Park. Juniper Rook, an organizer who is a sophomore at the academy, said she expects 40-50 students to participate.
“Every time a shooting happens, it seems like we care about it for a week and then we forget about it,” said Rook, 16.
Rook said the demonstrations were prompted by the minimal attention paid to the recent shooting deaths of four students at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.
“After the recent shootings, it’s scary for me and our classmates to go to school,” Rook said. “There’s no one talking about it.”
The walkout will end with speeches and a letter-signing campaign in the park, urging U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Northwest Oregon, to help pass legislation aimed at implementing restrictions for dealing firearms and harsher penalties for illegal firearm purchase and possession.
Rook said the Redmond Police Department is are planning to send officers to monitor the demonstration.
