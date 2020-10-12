If you want your voice to be heard in this year's presidential race, city council races and more, you must be registered to vote by the end of Tuesday.
Tuesday is Oregon's final day of voter registration for the Nov. 3 general election.
Those who wish to register can do so on the Oregon Secretary of State's website, sos.oregon.gov/voting. You can also walk into your county government office and register to vote in-person — with a face mask on, of course.
To register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen and an Oregon resident. Although ballots will only be mailed to those who are age 18 or older, 16- and 17-year-olds can still register. You'll also need an Oregon driver's license, permit or state-issued identification.
Those who are unsure if they're registered to vote in Oregon — or at their current address — can check on the Oregon Secretary of State's website. Ballots can also be tracked, to ensure your vote was counted.
