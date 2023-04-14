Voters will decide next month whether to bolster fire and emergency medical staffing in the La Pine area starting in July with a levy of 64 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The proposed levy, Ballot Measure 9-157, is billed by proponents as an antidote to staffing challenges facing emergency services in this growing, rural area that includes parts of Deschutes and Klamath counties.
If passed during the May 16 special district election, it would be the district’s first tax increase since the last levy in 1998, which is set to expire in June 2024.
Passage would allow the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District to add nine new firefighter or emergency medical services positions. The staffing would support an additional crew of emergency responders — three total — that would be available at all times in the district.
Proponents say the additional staff would help people during the critical seconds when someone needs emergency care.
“We’re not talking about buying fancy fire trucks or fancy stations,” said Kyle Lohner, president of the La Pine Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 3387. “We’re talking about having boots on the ground so we can be there for you when you call 911.”
Population in the 117-square-mile district has increased by nearly 40% over the past two years, the district says. This has caused emergency response times to 911 calls to increase in the region, and sometimes crews aren’t immediately available at all, measure proponents say.
“There’s a recognizable problem now,” said Nathaniel Adams, a firefighter/paramedic. “We can address it now or wait for it to get worse and address it later. My opinion is that we should address it now.”
In the past two years, emergency call volumes in the district have increased 22%, according to the district. In the past six years, transports to the hospital have roughly doubled.
That increase has left emergency services struggling to respond to some 911 calls in a timely fashion. In 2022, there were 183 times when there was no crew within the district to respond to emergency calls. That’s about once every other day, Adams noted.
If the proposed five-year operating levy passes, owners of a $200,000 home would pay $10.66 per month. The new levy would bring in approximately $1.2 million for emergency services to the district annually.
Proponents of the levy argue that this increase is necessary to ensure the community is protected, and said the increase would bring the district’s tax revenue to a level comparable with similarly sized Central Oregon communities like Black Butte Ranch, Sisters and Crooked River Ranch.
“Does anyone want to pay extra money? No. Would somebody want to know there’s someone who can help them in an emergent situation? … I’m pretty sure they’d want that,” said La Pine Mayor Daniel Lee Richer, who supports the levy.
Richer said the increased emergency staffing will be essential as La Pine continues to grow, adding multiple three-story apartment buildings, affordable housing and other commercial facilities. And he argued that it would provide emergency assistance to nearby communities that sometimes see emergency responders from La Pine because of a mutual aid agreement.
“The little bit of money it’s going to cost everybody is nothing compared to the benefit that the community as a whole will gain,” Richer said.
The increased staffing would help emergency responders handle multiple calls at once and transport people to receive care at the nearest hospital, which is in Bend, often requiring more than two hours per round trip, proponents say.
Should it fail, emergency responders voiced concerns about potential extended wait times for people who call 911. Some said they’re also concerned about how well emergency services will be able to deal with medical and rescue emergencies, as well as structural and wildland fires.
For some, these compounding problems have instilled a sense of urgency to pass the levy now.
“We aren’t buying golden toilet seats, like the government,” Lohner said. “We’ve squeezed every penny we can, and it’s gotten to the point where the community is going to struggle … If we don’t get this levy now, it’s just going to get worse and worse and worse.”
I recently needed a medical transport to St. Charles by Lapine paramedics. Had they been on other calls with a delayed response time you would be reading this. This could happen to you without adequate staffing.
