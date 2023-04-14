La Pine Fire

Joe Schumacher, from left, Matt Pinkerton, both firefighters and paramedics, and Lt. Joey Sawyer go through a series of response readiness checks inside an ambulance at La Pine Fire Station 102 in February. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Voters will decide next month whether to bolster fire and emergency medical staffing in the La Pine area starting in July with a levy of 64 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The proposed levy, Ballot Measure 9-157, is billed by proponents as an antidote to staffing challenges facing emergency services in this growing, rural area that includes parts of Deschutes and Klamath counties. 

97707
97707

I recently needed a medical transport to St. Charles by Lapine paramedics. Had they been on other calls with a delayed response time you would be reading this. This could happen to you without adequate staffing.

