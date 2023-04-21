stock ambulance
Voters next month will decide whether to dissolve the district that provides ambulance services in Jefferson County, the final step necessary for merging fire and emergency medical services in the county.

If the measure passes, proponents say little will change for regional emergency services because Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services already operates with Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 through an intergovernmental agreement reached July 2022. 

