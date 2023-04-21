Voters next month will decide whether to dissolve the district that provides ambulance services in Jefferson County, the final step necessary for merging fire and emergency medical services in the county.
If the measure passes, proponents say little will change for regional emergency services because Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services already operates with Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 through an intergovernmental agreement reached July 2022.
“What the vote will do is clean things up administratively,” said Jeff Blake, chief of Jefferson County Fire & EMS. He said of the measure: “There’s no money attached to this whatsoever.”
Disbanding the EMS district would formally consolidate the agencies, a step that proponents say saves taxpayers money and continues to improve response times to 911 calls.
“The service level has drastically improved,” said Rick Allen, co-chair of a committee focused on the consolidation of the two districts.
A vote against the dissolution would keep the two districts separate, with two budgets and boards even though the ambulance service district, at this point, has no ambulances and is essentially defunct.
“That’s not very efficient,” said Blake.
Since ambulance services were transferred to the fire district, measure proponents say emergency services are more efficient, response times have improved, and now there’s full-time coverage in the community for both services.
They also argue that merging the districts has helped improve staff retention and has helped bring in new workers and interns.
Blake said bringing the districts together has allowed them to improve staff wages and hire three additional staffers. He estimates that the formal merger could save between $500,000 to $700,000.
Allen added that the consolidation has ensured that the right equipment goes to the right emergency call.
“When it’s coordinated better, everything’s done better,” he said.
Mike Ahern, one of three people who ran for Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services board on a platform to consolidate the agencies, said merging the agencies allows for the cross training and daily activity that firefighter paramedics are seeking.
He said he anticipates the measure will pass.
“I think people will have to be pretty confused not to vote in favor,” Ahern said.
