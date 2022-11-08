Voters in Redmond and La Pine appear poised to prohibit psilocybin businesses, services and manufacturing, but voters in rural Deschutes County did not support a similar measure to opt-out of psilocybin services and manufacturing, according to early returns in Tuesday's general election.
Psilocybin, the psychedelic component of magic mushrooms, has been shown to be an effective treatment for anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, depression and addiction.
In La Pine, 60% of voters were favoring an outright ban on all psilocybin-related businesses in the city, according to early returns.
Redmond voters appeared to favor a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services in the city with 55% of the vote in the early returns. Voters also appeared to approve a ban on the manufacture of psilocybin within Redmond city limits, with 59% of the vote in early returns.
In the early returns, almost 55% of rural Deschutes County voters were opposed to a ban on psilocybin service centers and manufacturing in unincorporated parts of the county.
Numerous cities and counties across the state brought the issue of psilocybin to voters this year, a response to the passage of Measure 109 in 2020, which made Oregon the first state to legalize psilocybin therapy. The measure allows cities and unincorporated areas to opt-out of therapeutic services and psilocybin manufacturing, but only voters can enact those bans.
Rural Deschutes County voters, Redmond residents and La Pine residents were given the opportunity to vote to opt-out of psilocybin service centers, the manufacturing of psilocybin, or both, in Tuesday's election.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.