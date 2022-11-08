Psilocybin mushroom

Psilocybin mushroom

 123RF

Voters in Redmond and La Pine appear poised to prohibit psilocybin businesses, services and manufacturing, but voters in rural Deschutes County did not support a similar measure to opt-out of psilocybin services and manufacturing, according to early returns in Tuesday's general election.

Psilocybin, the psychedelic component of magic mushrooms, has been shown to be an effective treatment for anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, depression and addiction.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.