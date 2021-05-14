Voter turnout for Tuesday’s Special District Election in Central Oregon has been lower than expected, according to the local county clerk offices.
Residents have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return their ballots at any official drop site location in Oregon. It is too late to return ballots in the mail.
Deschutes County reported an 18.03% turnout as of Friday evening, out of 149,005 eligible voters.
Jefferson County had 18.31% of ballots returned as of Friday evening, out of 16,531 eligible voters.
In Crook County, voter turnout was 13.22% as of Friday evening out of 19,389 eligible voters.
Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said the low voter turnout so far is disappointing because each county has contested races for school and park boards.
“There is a lot to consider, and input is needed,” Blankenship said. “It’s just very sad that people don’t recognize how important these particular positions are in their everyday life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.