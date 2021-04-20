The voter registration deadline for next month’s Special District Election is Tuesday, April 27, according to the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office.
Registered voters will be mailed a ballot starting April 28 for the May 18 election.
Voters with an Oregon DMV number can register to vote online at www.oregonvotes.gov/register or by filling out a paper Oregon Voter Registration Card, which is available at the DMV, U.S. Post Office, library or city hall.
Voters are asked to check that their address and name are up to date in their voter registration record. Voters can update their registration at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote or with an Oregon Voter Registration Card.
For those away from home on election day, they can request an absentee ballot at www.deschutes.org/clerk or call the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547.
For the May 18 election, candidate and measure information is available online at www.deschutes.org.
