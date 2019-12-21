Oregon State University-Cascades is looking for citizen bat researchers. Requirements include excellent hearing and patience. Some good luck will go a long way, too.

The project aims to study the spotted bat and gather habitat and migration patterns that can help researchers develop a bat protection plan.

Volunteers are needed to help locate the bats during the spring and summer months, according to project leader Tom Rodhouse, an ecologist with the National Park Service and a courtesy faculty member at OSU-Cascades.

While bats have been portrayed in popular culture as a dangerous creature, prone to getting tangled in human hair, scientists consider them a keystone species for biodiversity. Bats are renowned for their ability to consume large amounts of insects, including mosquitoes and agricultural pests.

In tropical areas, bats feed on fruits and disperse seeds, which aids in the spread of fruit trees in areas that have been clear cut.

But spotted bat habitats and migration patterns in Central Oregon are not well-known, due largely to the difficulty in tracking this species, which tends to fly higher than other bats, Rodhouse said.

Traditional methods of collecting bat survey data, including the use of mist nets or electronic bat detectors, are not particularly effective on spotted bats because of their unique flying habits and behavior. The most effective way to track spotted bats is simply to listen for their distinctive call, Rodhouse said.

“They make a clicking sound,” Rodhouse said. “It’s sounds almost like a click or a dry chirp. Chirp, chirp, chirp, chirp. Chirp, chirp, chirp, chirp. And sometimes, that’s it. Just one might fly over. They are rather solitary.”

OSU-Cascades is looking for volunteers willing to spend some time in the outdoors, around sunset, to listen for spotted bats flying overhead. Most are located around the cliff tops in Central Oregon, such as Smith Rock.

“We’ve got some growing opportunities for people to get up and go out and tromp around the wild places and the nooks and crannies of Central Oregon and collect data on bats,” Rodhouse said. “At the same time, they can go out and have adventures and discover more about the area that we live in.”

The spotted bat is distinctive for its large rounded ears that dominate a small head, and the three large spots on its back. But the bat is considered something of a unicorn as its extraordinarily rare for humans to spot or catch one, especially in Oregon.

“They are a desert dwelling bat studied in the southwest and the evidence was that they were only occasionally in Oregon,” said Rodhouse, who managed to capture two of them while researching at the John Day Fossil Beds in 2003.

Volunteers will be trained on what to listen for and then deployed to specific parts of the High Desert that are most likely to have a spotted bat presence. Spotted bats sound slightly different compared to other bats in the area, such as the pallid and hoary bats, said Rodhouse.

“We have a really cool interactive display that allows users to push buttons and hear recordings of spotted bat, pallid bat, hoary bat and learn what they sound like,” Rodhouse said. “We train our volunteers this way and then do real-time training surveys at Smith Rock to hear spotted bats live overhead at night. Once you learn it you can’t mistake it.”

Geographic grid cells are used for the survey locations and the information is recorded and integrated with a broader North American bat monitoring program.

Volunteers are asked to listen for the bats for about one hour, usually around sunset. Families are encouraged to sign up, too. The research is expected to re-start in May, following a successful pilot program in the summer of 2019.

“It’s a different kind of activity,” Rodhouse said. “Here’s an opportunity to watch the sun set in a scenic area and spend an hour listening for bats. You may see other wildlife, too.”

Mary Wallace, a retired engineer who volunteered for the project last summer, conducted surveys in three areas with her husband David Wallace.

“It’s great to be out at sunset and just sit still and watch the sky darken,” said Wallace, a Sunriver resident. The couple failed to hear a spotted bat but nevertheless enjoyed the experience.

“We heard and saw a lot of birds, other types of bats and bugs settling in for the night and other nocturnal sounds get louder as it got dark,” Wallace said.

Bats produce echolocation calls to hunt for food, sending out high frequency sounds that bounce off potential prey in low light or darkness. While most echolocation calls are inaudible to humans, a handful of bats produce sounds that are at a frequency low enough for people to hear. Spotted bats produce some of the lowest frequency calls of any bat, Rodhouse said.

It’s not clear how widespread the spotted bats are in Central Oregon or if they have a migration route, said Rodhouse. It’s also not fully understood what they do in winter, but Rodhouse theorizes they might hide out in lava tubes or cliff crevices. Canyons in the Lower Deschutes River area may be an important winter habitat. Rodhouse hopes volunteers can help answer some of these questions.

“We may discover a whole new world of habitat for this bat species,” said Rodhouse, who believes the spotted bat may also be making a home in the Three Sisters Wilderness area. “I am really looking forward to sharing this opportunity with people who might be excited to help us out.”