The Deschutes River in Bend was teeming with life on Saturday, as hundreds of volunteers, including dozens of scuba divers, pulled up trash and other oddities from the river during the annual community cleanup event.

Around 200 volunteers took time out of their weekends to pull invasive weeds and clean up trash along the banks of the Deschutes while divers, each paired with a paddler, pulled up whatever could be found at the bottom of the river during the 27th annual Deschutes River Cleanup.

Deschutes River cleanup
Buy Now

Robert Kieffer holds up a sock he retrieved as Michelle Alvarado scans the waters of the Deschutes River for other trash during the annual river cleanup event on Saturday in Bend. 
Deschutes River cleanup
Buy Now

A collection of trash retrieved by divers piles up outside Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe during the annual river cleanup event on Saturday in Bend. 
Deschutes River cleanup
Buy Now

Jonathan Ingram, with Central Oregon Diving, unloads a crate of trash collected from the Deschutes River outside Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe during the annual river cleanup event on Saturday in Bend.  
Deschutes River cleanup
Buy Now

Sheila Mawdsley dumps a bottle collected by her husband, Mike Mawdsley, right, during the annual Deschtues River cleanup event on Saturday in Bend. 
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.