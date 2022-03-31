Beginning Monday, St. Charles Health System will make a number of visitor policy changes related to COVID-19 in its hospitals.
Visitors to the hospitals will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, but masks will still be mandatory. New signs will be posted at hospital entrances encouraging certain visitors to leave the building, including people with respiratory symptoms, those with a pending COVID-19 test, or those who have been in contact with a person suspected of having COVID-19 in the past 14 days, St. Charles Health System said in a release Thursday.
Visitor screening will not apply to those seeking medical treatment or COVID-19 testing.
Another policy change will allow patients who have COVID-19 two visitors at a time, who may come and go from the hospital as needed. There will be an exception related to patients in the emergency department, where only one visitor will be allowed.
In some cases, visitors may be required to wear additional personal protective equipment for their safety.
“Two years ago, we instituted visitor restrictions to keep our caregivers and patients safe,” Debbie Robinson, the chief nursing officer at St. Charles Bend, said. “We’re in a different place now. The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are low in our community, and we have vaccines and many effective treatments available.”
Door screeners will continue to be posted at hospital entrances through April 8 to help educate the community as the transition unfolds, the health system added.
On Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported eight patients with COVID-19, none of whom were in the ICU.
St. Charles Health System operates hospitals in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.