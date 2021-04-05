The public can now provide feedback on a draft plan to improve safety at Wickiup Junction in La Pine.
Last year, the Oregon Department of Transportation heard many ideas for improvements. The feedback that was provided and a technical highway analysis helped the department create a draft plan to make this area safer and easier to navigate, according to an announcement from ODOT.
This plan, referred to as the refinement plan, is available to view at a virtual open house at www.wickiuprefinementplan.com.
Residents can use an interactive map to see the proposed improvements and leave comments.
The La Pine City Council is anticipated to vote on the plan later this spring.
The online open house runs through April 16.
The original solution for Wickiup Junction, an overpass, would have allowed U.S. Highway 97 traffic to travel over the BNSF Railway tracks, but was scrapped in 2017. Officials discovered the overpass was being built on rapidly settling soil at the site. The soil was weakened by ancient microscopic creatures called diatoms. The department started dismantling the overpass in 2018.
