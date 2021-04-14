The City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County will be hosting a series of seven virtual candidate forums for positions on the May ballot.
Forums will be held for candidates running for board seats for Sisters School District, Redmond School District, Bend-La Pine Schools, Deschutes Public Library District, Bend Park & Recreation District board and Redmond Area Park & Recreation District board.
The election will be held May 18.
This year, forums will offer English to Spanish translation for the school board races in Redmond and Bend.
Organizers encourage the public to send questions for the candidates at least one week prior to the event to info@cityclubco.org or info@lwvdeschutes.org
The forums can be streamed on the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County or City Club YouTube channels.
All forums will be at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:
April 15: Sisters School District
April 22: Bend-La Pine Schools
April 24: Deschutes Public Library District
April 27: Bend Park & Recreation District
May 3: Redmond School District, board positions No. 3 and No, 4
May 4: Redmond School District, board positions No. 1 and No. 2
May 6: Redmond Area Park & Recreation District board
