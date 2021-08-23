A jury in federal court has found in favor of former Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy Eric Kozowski and awarded him $1 million.
The decision, announced Monday, is vindication for Kozowski, who ran for sheriff in 2016 only to have his career undone by the eventual winner, Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, and a miscalculation of the Deschutes County Commission, which refused to negotiate with Kozowski.
“I definitely feel vindicated, that what I was saying all along, is what happened,” Kozowski said. “It’s been a long, arduous process ... It’s been difficult for me and difficult for my family.”
The sheriff's office released a statement late Monday.
"While we are disappointed in the verdict, we respect the jury process," the statement read. "We will be reviewing the outcome in the near future for a potential appeal. The County’s Risk Management fund will pay for economic damages and legal fees up to $1 million. The County’s excess insurance company will pay for economic damages and legal fees in excess of $1 million."
Nelson was appointed by vote of the county commission in 2015. Kozowski filed to run against him in March 2016. Soon after he became the subject of numerous low-level conduct investigations, including for violating office policy by wearing his uniform during campaign events, as Nelson did.
Kozowski lost the race and was fired 14 months later. He filed suit that same month seeking $3.4 million, claiming he was fired in retribution for challenging Nelson in the sheriff’s race and speaking out against leadership.
The trial began Aug. 12 in the Wayne L. Morse Courthouse in Eugene. Attorneys for the sheriff and Deschutes County portrayed the decision to fire Kozowski as a tough but necessary decision and asked jurors to consider under what circumstances a sheriff would be allowed to fire a former election challenger who is underperforming. Facts in Kozowski’s favor included a clean conduct record prior to the election, and the string of conduct investigations for low-level policy violations that followed.
The case went to jury Thursday afternoon. Jurors deliberated all day Friday and Monday into mid-afternoon.
On Monday, the jury awarded Kozowski $1,062,000 in economic damages and none in noneconomic damages.
Nelson was ordered to personally pay Kozowski $10,000 in punitive damages.
Capt. Paul Garrison, who had been named as a defendant, was not found to have violated Kozowski’s rights.
The jury agreed with Kozowski on what he says are his two most important claims concerning his civil rights, so-called 1983 claims, named for a section of U.S. code.
Kozowski thanked his family and friends who stood by him, his legal team and the jury.
“I still believe that the county deserves a better sheriff’s office, and hopefully these actions that the jury has taken will lead to that,” he said.
