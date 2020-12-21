Roy. Bill. David.
These were the first three of several names that were read at a vigil on Monday to remember homeless people who died outside this year in Central Oregon.
About 50 people walked from the parking lot of the nonprofit Family Kitchen to Troy Field in downtown Bend, with masks on and candles or flashlights in hand. Social service providers have documented at least 15 people have died outside this year.
At Troy Field, social service providers and faith leaders held a memorial with a simple message: Each person brought light into the world, and with their death, the world becomes a little darker.
“They were here, and they mattered so very much,” said Morgan Schmidt, a pastor with Bend First Presbyterian Church, at the beginning of the memorial.
This is the first-ever vigil in Bend held to remember and honor homeless people who have died in Central Oregon.
This date was chosen because it marks the 30th anniversary of the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day designated by the National Coalition for the Homeless, said Colleen Sinsky, the program manager for the housing nonprofit FUSE.
Vigils like this were scheduled across the nation on the longest night of the year as a way to remember people who have died while living without a permanent home, Sinsky said in an email.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon has nearly doubled since 2013, Sinsky said. Those who are homeless in Central Oregon also have much less access to shelter compared with other parts of the country, she said.
On average, 28% of the homeless population in the U.S. lacks access to shelter, in comparison to 70% in Central Oregon, according to data compiled by Sinsky.
