Mark Wirges was a 17-year-old student at Bend High School in 1967 when he heard that a friend of his, Bill Koho, was killed in action in the Vietnam War.
Motivated by vengeance — and an admitted dislike of school — Wirges immediately dropped out and enlisted in the U.S. Marines, he said. And he wasn’t the only young Bend student that went to Vietnam.
“I saw 22 guys in Vietnam (from Bend High School) that were either in our class or the next, from 1965-69,” Wirges, now 70, said. “If they weren’t drafted, they joined.”
Wirges, born in a small Nebraska town, moved to Bend at age 3. He grew up on the corner of NE Sixth Street and Seward Avenue, which at the time was a dirt road.
In the ‘50s, Bend was a radically different place than it is today, Wirges said.
“Bend was a poor town,” he said. “You didn’t eat beef, you ate venison.”
After Wirges enlisted in the Marines, he was eventually deployed to Vietnam for 22 months, he said. He was primarily stationed in the northern Quang Tri Province.
When he returned to Bend in 1969, he was greeted with hostility from some of his peers, he said. A former classmate even called him a “baby killer,” he said.
“There was a lot of bitterness in the nation in the war,” Wirges said. “When we came back, we weren’t welcomed home at all.”
A friend in the masonry business got Wirges a job as a masonry apprentice in 1970. One of his very first jobs was laying stone to build the lodge at the Sunriver Resort, he said.
In 1974, Wirges began his own masonry company — Mark Wirges Construction — which he owned for 35 years, until he passed it along to his sons.
Wirges and other Baby Boomers from Central Oregon helped transform Bend from a tiny lumber town into the city it is today, he said.
“Everybody had a fork in the god-darn turkey, so to speak, of building this city,” Wirges said. “Now, it’s developed.”
Wirges still lives in Bend with his wife, Susie. The two met at St. Francis Parochial School back when the building was still downtown, but didn’t get married until 1995. They didn’t date during grade school, but Susie joked that Mark only joined the Marines to bail on taking her to senior prom.
The pair still love living in Central Oregon.
“Every day, my wife and I thank God our parents moved to Bend,” Mark Wirges said. “It’s been a great place to grow up, raise a family, and now retire.”
