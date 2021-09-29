LA PINE — Lyle Anderson, a Vietnam War-era veteran who served in the Air Force, always wanted to visit the Washington, D.C., memorial that honors those who died in the war.
On Tuesday, the memorial came to him.
It was a smaller version of the polished, black granite Vietnam Veterans Memorial, delivered to La Pine on a semi-truck, but it was still a moving experience for the 80-year-old Anderson.
The replica, called The Wall That Heals, is three-fourths the size of the original and lists the names of more than 58,000 people who died in the war, including more than 700 from Oregon. Twenty-three names are from Central Oregon.
“To see that many young lives lost, it’s tragic,” said Anderson, a La Pine resident. “But that’s what keeps us free.”
The Wall That Heals, which is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high, remained in the truck Tuesday, but was escorted to the Frontier Days Land on Sixth Street, where it will be open to the public Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon.
The escort resembled a Veterans Day Parade, with about 100 veterans riding motorcycles and ATVs and in classic cars. Most of the vehicles had American flags and most participants were veterans from the Vietnam War-era.
Anderson, who rode his motorcycle in the escort, never knew anybody killed in Vietnam, but his wife had some childhood friends who died in the war. Anderson plans to take her to see their names etched on the wall.
“She wants to come down and find them,” Anderson said.
Michele Hoffman, president of the La Pine Band of Brothers, oversaw the effort to bring The Wall That Heals to Central Oregon.
Hoffman, who served in the Air Force from 1972 to 1976, spent the past three years trying to get the wall to La Pine. It was scheduled to arrive last year, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to start everything over again,” Hoffman said.
La Pine is one of the smallest cities to ever host the wall. The city is the only stop in Oregon this year. It joins 28 other cities in 18 states.
Hoffman remembers how those serving in Vietnam did not have the same support during the war as they do now. She sees the wall as a way to honor those veterans and thank them for their sacrifice.
“For all of us who served in and during Vietnam, we came home to a pretty ugly country,” Hoffman said. “Most of us threw our uniforms away and hid our military service. It took a long time before we were able to say, ‘Yes, I served during Vietnam.’”
The Wall That Heals will be open to the public day and night until the closing ceremony Sunday afternoon. Hoffman said many Vietnam veterans, especially those suffering from PTSD and other health problems from the war, prefer to visit the wall at night, when they can be alone.
“Our most damaged Vietnam veterans come out at night,” Hoffman said. “They can sit with their friends in total silence without being disturbed.”
Prior to the escort Tuesday, veterans gathered around their motorcycles and classic cars to share stories and catch up with each other.
Steve Coady, a 66-year-old Army veteran from Eugene, brought his 1970 Army jeep. Coady, who served in the Army from 1974 to 1983, is a member of a military vehicle club in Portland.
Coady plans to bring his Army vehicle to the wall this week to share it with the public and school groups. He also wanted to make the trip from Eugene to see the wall up close.
Coady never personally knew any of the people listed on the wall, but he plans to look for the names of two veterans from Eugene.
“It’s always very moving to go to one of these,” Coady said. “Having a visible name is a reassurance that the person is not going to be forgotten and their memory won’t fade away.”
Anderson plans to volunteer at The Wall That Heals and escort visitors. He’s not entirely sure what that will be like, except it will be a powerful experience.
“We’ll see a lot of different emotions when we take people and show them how to find their loved ones,” he said.
