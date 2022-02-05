Relatives of a man shot and killed Friday by a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy say the incident stemmed from a roadside encounter and nothing was said or done to prompt the use of lethal force.
The shooting victim was identified Saturday as Nick Rodin, according to one of his half-brothers, Tommy Lamance. The sheriff’s office said Rodin was shot about 1:40 p.m. on SE Maphet Road in Prineville.
Lamance also said his half-brother had a wife and the couple was expecting a child next month.
Lamance told The Bulletin that Rodin was on the phone with a woman he knew when the sheriff’s deputy arrived. Lamance said he spoke at length with the woman, who described what happened.
The woman told Lamance that Rodin was walking down the road holding his phone and talking when he was approached by the sheriff’s deputy, Lamance said. The woman also told Lamance that Rodin felt he was being harassed by the deputy.
Lamance said his half-brother may have had an attitude when he encountered the deputy, but he certainly did not have a weapon. He also said law enforcement officers knew Rodin and were aware that he struggled with mental health issues.
“Just because someone has an attitude and a cell phone doesn’t mean they deserve to be shot down,” Lamance said. “I feel that they had a grudge out for my brother because of everything they have been through with him.”
Lamance said the woman on the phone heard the officer order Rodin to put his hands in the air. A few moments later, the woman said she heard gunshots.
“They jumped to a conclusion assuming he had a gun and thought ‘I’m going to shoot before and figure this out later’,” Lamance said.
Lamance estimated that his half-brother’s body remained on the roadside for nearly nine hours before anyone retrieved it.
“It was a crime scene and they wouldn’t let me and my family anywhere near the body,” Lamance said. “They just left him there with a sheet over him like he was a dead dog or a dead deer.”
A gofundme page has been set up for Rodin’s family.
Crook County Sheriff John Gautney would say little about the shooting but in a press release Saturday, said a deputy “was involved in a use of force situation in which another individual was shot.”
“Immediate medical aid was rendered by deputies that arrived on the scene, however that person succumbed to their wounds,” Gautney said.
The deputy has since been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol whenever deadly force is used, the sheriff said.
The Central Oregon Major Incident team is investigating the shooting, with the Oregon State Police taking the lead on the investigation in conjunction with the Crook County District Attorney’s Office.
